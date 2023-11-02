Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,705,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,634,333 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.20% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $403,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $50.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.16. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.60 and a 12-month high of $54.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

