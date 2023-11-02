Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 94.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 154.2% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VDE stock opened at $119.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $104.17 and a 1-year high of $132.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.30 and its 200 day moving average is $118.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

