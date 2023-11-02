Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 1,355 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,046 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $541,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,840,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 976.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW opened at $56.50 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.65.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

