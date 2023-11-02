Scotia Capital Inc. Takes Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 18.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 63.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the first quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust alerts:

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Stock Performance

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust stock opened at $61.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $221.65 million, a PE ratio of -119.05 and a beta of 0.05. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a one year low of $61.23 and a one year high of $73.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day moving average of $65.11.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.