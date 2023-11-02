Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.11% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,926,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1,554.1% in the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 164,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after buying an additional 154,820 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth approximately $5,154,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 17.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 637,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,836,000 after purchasing an additional 94,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 540.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 83,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 70,110 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of FMAY opened at $38.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.82 million, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.35.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

