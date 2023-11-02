Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-$2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.40-$5.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.49 billion.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.55.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $30.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.54. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $56.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 154.56% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.85 per share, for a total transaction of $338,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,285,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 334.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.



Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

