Seaport Res Ptn Comments on V.F. Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of V.F. in a report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on V.F. from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. V.F. has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently -218.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

