Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Announces Earnings Results

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter. Security Federal had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.27%.

Security Federal Stock Performance

Shares of SFDL stock opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.91. Security Federal has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $67.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.48.

About Security Federal

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in South Carolina and Georgia. It offers various deposit products, such as savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts.

