Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Announces Earnings Results

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter. Security Federal had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.27%.
Security Federal Stock Performance
Shares of SFDL stock opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.91. Security Federal has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $67.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.48.
About Security Federal
