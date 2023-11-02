ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Trading Down 11.1%

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report) dropped 11.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 123,054 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 236,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.88. The company has a market cap of C$112.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.05.

ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. ShaMaran Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.79% and a net margin of 42.76%. The firm had revenue of C$8.79 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. will post 0.0809524 EPS for the current year.

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces oil and gas properties. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in Kurdistan. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

