Silgan Holdings Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Silgan has raised its dividend by an average of 13.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Silgan has a payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Silgan to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

SLGN opened at $40.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.46. Silgan has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $55.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLGN shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Silgan from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Silgan from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Silgan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $133,396.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $443,169.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,167.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $133,396.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Silgan by 151.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Silgan by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

