Silver Bull Resources (TSE:SVB) Trading 5% Higher

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (TSE:SVB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 155,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 460% from the average session volume of 27,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Silver Bull Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of C$3.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15.

Silver Bull Resources (TSE:SVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

