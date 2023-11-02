Simplex Trading LLC Buys 12,676 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,676 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 77,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 177,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSEARCA IVE opened at $152.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.30. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.08 and a 12-month high of $167.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
