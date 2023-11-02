SingularityNET 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $59.54 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 2nd. SingularityNET has a market cap of $291.42 million and approximately $59.54 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006362 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00015821 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,411.88 or 1.00078542 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007103 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00011092 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001801 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,345,017,083 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,239,747,261 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,345,017,082.8761668 with 1,239,747,261.4300916 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.23549557 USD and is up 5.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $56,801,960.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

