Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Announces Earnings Results

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Sirius XM from $4.10 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.02.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In related news, CEO Jennifer C. Witz purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $1,027,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,557,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 986.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

