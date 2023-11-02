Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 3,359 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOMFree Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates owned approximately 0.27% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $319,914,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 221.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $39.56 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $42.82. The firm has a market cap of $735.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average is $39.71.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

