Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 363 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Aflac were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 85.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,949.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,015.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,544 shares of company stock worth $2,087,023. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Aflac

Aflac Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $80.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day moving average is $72.11. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $82.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.