Smith Salley & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates owned 0.20% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIDU. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 332,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after acquiring an additional 88,001 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,759,000.

FIDU stock opened at $52.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.23 million, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $47.68 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.87.

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

