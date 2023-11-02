Smith Salley & Associates Buys 131 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 108.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $520,096.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $520,096.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,727,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,644 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.16.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $121.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.53. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

