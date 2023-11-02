Smith Salley & Associates Buys 182 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Boeing were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 48.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA opened at $192.00 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $243.10. The stock has a market cap of $116.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.01.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. UBS Group began coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.25.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

