Smith Salley & Associates Buys 678 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FUTY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,285,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,452 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $22,117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 890,476.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 231,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,147,000 after purchasing an additional 231,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,360,000 after purchasing an additional 169,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2,607.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 151,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 146,075 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $38.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.56. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $47.69.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

