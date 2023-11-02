Smith Salley & Associates Buys 925 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Prologis were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $101.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $93.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $136.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLD. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.19.

Read Our Latest Report on PLD

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.