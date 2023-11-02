Smith Salley & Associates Buys 925 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Prologis were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.
Prologis Stock Performance
Shares of Prologis stock opened at $101.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $93.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $136.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Prologis Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on PLD. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.19.
Prologis Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.
