Smith Salley & Associates Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in CME Group were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco increased its position in CME Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 27,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 110.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 99,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,413,000 after buying an additional 52,118 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 85,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 24,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $210.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.95. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $221.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CME shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,124.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,124.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,175 shares of company stock worth $10,303,439. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

