Smith Salley & Associates Has $677,000 Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Smith Salley & Associates cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,985 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $6,214,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.0% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 119,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,283,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC opened at $190.19 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $261.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.75 and a 200-day moving average of $212.07.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

