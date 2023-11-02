Smith Salley & Associates Increases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,878 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 509,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Citigroup by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,781,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,016,000 after buying an additional 110,708 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 23.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 25,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 45.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 11,587 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 77,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on C shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.40. The stock has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

