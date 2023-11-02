Smith Salley & Associates Increases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after buying an additional 15,624,628 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Philip Morris International by 98,370.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,673,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,191 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,036,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,242 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $201,779,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $152,611,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PM opened at $89.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.96. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $138.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

