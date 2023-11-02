Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 10,613 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RHS Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 49,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $50.30 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $54.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.16. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.