Smith Salley & Associates Sells 2,662 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Smith Salley & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates owned 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAT. Vicus Capital bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $11,608,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,991,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,441,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 262,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 46,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,879,000.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMAT opened at $42.62 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.89 and a 52-week high of $48.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day moving average is $45.12. The firm has a market cap of $426.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

