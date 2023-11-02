Smith Salley & Associates Takes $532,000 Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 70,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,453.3% during the second quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 91,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 85,511 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 207,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 48,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter worth $19,192,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

BATS OMFL opened at $44.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.53.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

