Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

SNOW stock opened at $144.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.21 and a beta of 0.77. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $193.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.24.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $227,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 764,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,836,721.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $2,284,549.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,791,630.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $227,310.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 764,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,836,721.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,164 shares of company stock valued at $12,970,228 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. BNP Paribas raised shares of Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.18.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

