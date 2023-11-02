Societal CDMO (SCTL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Societal CDMO to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Societal CDMO had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $21.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 million. On average, analysts expect Societal CDMO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Societal CDMO Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCTL remained flat at $0.35 on Thursday. 652,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,658. Societal CDMO has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72.

Insider Transactions at Societal CDMO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Societal CDMO

In other Societal CDMO news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 140,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,266,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,106,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J David Enloe, Jr. purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $439,576. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,537,222 shares of company stock worth $2,616,222 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Societal CDMO by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Societal CDMO in the first quarter worth $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Societal CDMO by 17,732.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 31,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Societal CDMO by 434.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 45,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Societal CDMO by 17.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 71,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Societal CDMO in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Societal CDMO in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

About Societal CDMO

(Get Free Report)

Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecules in the United States and internationally. It provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

