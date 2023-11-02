Societal CDMO (SCTL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Societal CDMO to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.
Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Societal CDMO had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $21.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 million. On average, analysts expect Societal CDMO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Societal CDMO Stock Performance
NASDAQ SCTL remained flat at $0.35 on Thursday. 652,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,658. Societal CDMO has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72.
Insider Transactions at Societal CDMO
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Societal CDMO
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Societal CDMO by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Societal CDMO in the first quarter worth $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Societal CDMO by 17,732.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 31,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Societal CDMO by 434.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 45,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Societal CDMO by 17.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 71,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Societal CDMO in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Societal CDMO in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SCTL
About Societal CDMO
Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecules in the United States and internationally. It provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Societal CDMO
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Receive News & Ratings for Societal CDMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Societal CDMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.