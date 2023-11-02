SoFi Technologies, Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SoFi Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.84.

SOFI opened at $7.58 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $475,364.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,101.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 41.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

