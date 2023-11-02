SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20-0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $188.5-192.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.74 million.

SWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SolarWinds from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on SolarWinds from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SolarWinds from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:SWI opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $185.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.51 million. Equities research analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $435,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 96.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 3,591.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

