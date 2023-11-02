Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Major Shareholder Joseph Stilwell Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joseph Stilwell purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.82 per share, for a total transaction of $92,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 200,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,395,002.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 27th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 4,470 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $159,936.60.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 2,502 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,323.00.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 200 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.89 per share, for a total transaction of $7,378.00.

On Thursday, October 5th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 152 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,586.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Joseph Stilwell purchased 184 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,762.00.

On Thursday, September 28th, Joseph Stilwell bought 268 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.90 per share, for a total transaction of $9,889.20.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Joseph Stilwell bought 172 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,321.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Joseph Stilwell bought 848 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $31,164.00.

On Monday, September 18th, Joseph Stilwell bought 292 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $10,658.00.

On Thursday, September 14th, Joseph Stilwell bought 2,500 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00.

Sound Financial Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of SFBC stock opened at $35.84 on Thursday. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.27 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $92.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Sound Financial Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sound Financial Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 14.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $359,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 294.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

