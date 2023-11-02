Southwest Gas (SWX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Southwest Gas to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, analysts expect Southwest Gas to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Trading Up 0.8 %

SWX traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.50. 5,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,075. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.06. Southwest Gas has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $73.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.31.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently -75.38%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 21,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,323,030.69. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,866,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,269,826.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 21,807 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.67 per share, with a total value of $1,323,030.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,866,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,269,826.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 600 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,016,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,033,416. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 112,975 shares of company stock worth $6,943,362. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 37.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Southwest Gas from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

