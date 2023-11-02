SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,082 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned about 0.38% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RWR opened at $79.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.84. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $76.73 and a 1-year high of $100.26.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

