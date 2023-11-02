SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,437,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,093,000 after acquiring an additional 896,503 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,881,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729,561 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,412,000 after purchasing an additional 91,766 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,274,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,216,000 after buying an additional 175,256 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $218,092,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $40.90 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $44.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

