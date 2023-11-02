Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

Sprott has a dividend payout ratio of 65.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Sprott Trading Down 0.6 %

Sprott stock opened at $28.87 on Thursday. Sprott has a 12-month low of $28.04 and a 12-month high of $41.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average of $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $50.61 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SII. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott by 5.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Sprott during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sprott by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Sprott by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

