Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,000,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 450,638 shares.The stock last traded at $46.35 and had previously closed at $44.47.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $391,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $401,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

