SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

SSR Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 27.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SSR Mining to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.53.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Free Report ) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. SSR Mining had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $301.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SSRM shares. Bank of America raised their price target on SSR Mining from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $18.30 to $17.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.77.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter worth $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

