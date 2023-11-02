Stabilus (ETR:STM) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Stabilus SE (ETR:STM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €61.70 ($65.64) and last traded at €61.30 ($65.21). Approximately 33,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 36,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at €59.95 ($63.78).
Stabilus Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €53.58 and its 200 day moving average price is €55.36.
About Stabilus
Stabilus SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, vibration isolation products, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.
