Stephen Fenby Acquires 50,000 Shares of Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW) Stock

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Fenby purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 376 ($4.58) per share, with a total value of £188,000 ($228,766.12).

Stephen Fenby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 13th, Stephen Fenby bought 24,170 shares of Midwich Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 410 ($4.99) per share, with a total value of £99,097 ($120,585.30).

On Tuesday, October 10th, Stephen Fenby acquired 25,000 shares of Midwich Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 400 ($4.87) per share, with a total value of £100,000 ($121,684.11).

Midwich Group Stock Performance

LON MIDW opened at GBX 388 ($4.72) on Thursday. Midwich Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 360 ($4.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 558.20 ($6.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £400.61 million, a PE ratio of 1,847.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 405 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 432.28.

Midwich Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Midwich Group’s payout ratio is presently 7,619.05%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.73) target price on shares of Midwich Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Midwich Group Company Profile

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, technical and professional video products, audio and digital signage products, and broadcast products, as well as lighting and unified communications.

Further Reading

