Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Shares Gap Down to $27.35

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at €27.35 ($29.10), but opened at €26.40 ($28.09). Stevanato Group shares last traded at €26.00 ($27.66), with a volume of 142,333 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STVN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of €32.67 ($34.75).

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group Stock Down 7.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stevanato Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €30.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is €30.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STVN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter worth about $45,382,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,997,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,085,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter worth about $16,743,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 403.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,573,000 after purchasing an additional 828,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stevanato Group

(Get Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.