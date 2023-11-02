StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAUFree Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE AAU opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 18.52 and a quick ratio of 18.52. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAUGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000.

About Almaden Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

