StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CARV stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. Carver Bancorp has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $5.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Carver Bancorp by 36.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

