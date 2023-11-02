StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of CARV stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. Carver Bancorp has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $5.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter.
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
