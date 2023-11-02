StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

MDRX has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus lowered shares of Veradigm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.36.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Veradigm

Veradigm Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veradigm

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $13.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.75. Veradigm has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Veradigm by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veradigm by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 30,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veradigm in the 1st quarter valued at $804,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Veradigm by 8.9% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Veradigm by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter.

About Veradigm

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.