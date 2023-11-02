StockNews.com Downgrades Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.29.

OTEX opened at $33.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day moving average is $38.86. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). Open Text had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Research analysts expect that Open Text will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Open Text by 1.0% during the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,804,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $647,296,000 after acquiring an additional 173,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Open Text by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,178,000 after acquiring an additional 271,437 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Open Text by 11.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,177,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $340,088,000 after acquiring an additional 858,348 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Open Text by 381.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,207,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Open Text by 113.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,074,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

