StockNews.com Upgrades SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SXC. Benchmark boosted their price target on SunCoke Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley cut SunCoke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

SunCoke Energy Trading Down 6.1 %

NYSE:SXC opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.82. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $748.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.24.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $534.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.60 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunCoke Energy news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 16,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $153,242.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 182,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,793.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXC. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $11,482,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 54.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,769,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,675,000 after buying an additional 976,760 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 636.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,046,047 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after buying an additional 904,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,722,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,389,000 after buying an additional 784,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 265.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 766,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after buying an additional 556,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

