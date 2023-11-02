Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €43.08 ($45.83) and last traded at €43.10 ($45.85). 35,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 132,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at €43.46 ($46.23).

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €42.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €44.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.56. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various outdoor advertising media services, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.