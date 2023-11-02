Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.78 and last traded at $12.83. Approximately 59,211 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 502,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $715.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.56.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.81 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 10,358 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $171,217.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at $200,062.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 10,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $171,217.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,062.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $35,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,457.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,850 shares of company stock worth $924,754. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 25.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 35.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 215,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

