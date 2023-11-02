SunCoke Energy, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the energy company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

SunCoke Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 67.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. SunCoke Energy has a payout ratio of 59.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SunCoke Energy to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

SunCoke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. SunCoke Energy has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62. The company has a market cap of $748.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $534.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 16,531 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $153,242.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 182,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,793.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 574.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 1,615.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,329 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on SunCoke Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

